Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.39. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

