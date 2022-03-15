Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12,093.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

