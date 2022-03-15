Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 296 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 213.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

ARKQ stock opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $90.28.

