Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRO opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.64. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

KRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

