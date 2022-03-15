Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.5221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of KIROY opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.
About Kumba Iron Ore
