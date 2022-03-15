Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.5221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of KIROY opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

About Kumba Iron Ore (Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

