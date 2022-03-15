Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $69.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KYMR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

KYMR stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.89. 5,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,438. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares worth $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

