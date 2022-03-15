La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 56.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,479,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 103.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

LZB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

