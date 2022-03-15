Lantz Financial LLC Buys 708 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

