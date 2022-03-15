Lantz Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.