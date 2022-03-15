Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. CBRE Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,513,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $66.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

