Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) PT Lowered to $25.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lazydays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $243.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.87. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 3,573 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $70,852.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lazydays by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

