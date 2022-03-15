LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($170.33) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($173.63) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €143.05 ($157.19).

Shares of LEG opened at €110.05 ($120.93) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €114.66 and its 200-day moving average is €122.85. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

