Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.02. 15,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 730,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144,190 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

