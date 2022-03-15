Lennar (LEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $929,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lennar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Lennar by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

