Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GrafTech International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GrafTech International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of EAF stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About GrafTech International (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.