Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 1,301.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

FNDE opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

