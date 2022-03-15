LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.15 Million

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) to announce $573.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $567.87 million. LHC Group posted sales of $524.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.