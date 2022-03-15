LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.15 Million

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to announce $573.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $567.87 million. LHC Group posted sales of $524.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

