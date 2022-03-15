Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Down 25.6% in February

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 77,112 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ASG traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 192,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

