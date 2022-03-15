Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $14.05

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.05, but opened at $13.32. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 6,546 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.59.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

