Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Life Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 7,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

