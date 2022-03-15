Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Get Life Time Group alerts:

LTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.