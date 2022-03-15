LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of LifeWorks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for LifeWorks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

