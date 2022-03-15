Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 5,109 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 657.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 16.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 28.3% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 16,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

