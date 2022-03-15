Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

