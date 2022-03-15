Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth $4,262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth $492,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 259,054 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 75.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enerplus by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,544,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269,278 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.75.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

