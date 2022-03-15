Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1,643.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

