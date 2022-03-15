Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $89,817,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after buying an additional 991,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after buying an additional 607,071 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

