Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 812,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 554,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

