Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $74,000 Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1,093.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

