Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

LCTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 983.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 838,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

