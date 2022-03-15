Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lithium stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.29.
