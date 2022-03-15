Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lithium stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

