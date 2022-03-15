LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
NASDAQ RAMP opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $58.74.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
