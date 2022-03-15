Lobstex (LOBS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $250,646.00

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $768,435.51 and approximately $250,646.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,279,452 coins and its circulating supply is 23,204,026 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.