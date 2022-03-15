Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $444.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

