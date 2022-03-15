Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.30. 113,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 138,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.
Lojas Renner Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRENY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lojas Renner (LRENY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.