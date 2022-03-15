Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.30. 113,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 138,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

Lojas Renner Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment refers to the trade of garment items for women, men and children fashion; perfumery, cosmetics, toiletry products, correlated, watches, as well as the home and decoration.

