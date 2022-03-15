Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in 8X8 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in 8X8 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $416,855. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

