Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

