Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $867,000 in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 656,730 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after buying an additional 242,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

CDMO stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $157,960.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

