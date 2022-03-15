Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

