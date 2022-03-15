Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE WHR opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.63.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.