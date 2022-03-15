Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,900 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 21.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 54.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,791,400. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

