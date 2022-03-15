LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 177.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 167.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 883.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE stock opened at $473.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.75.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.