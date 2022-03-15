LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,952 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Leidos by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,530,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,260,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,542,000 after buying an additional 150,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Leidos stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.