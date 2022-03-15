LPL Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

