LPL Financial LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Chemed by 105.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Chemed by 28.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Chemed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 15.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,101,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $473.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.17 and its 200 day moving average is $478.75.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.