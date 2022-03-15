LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

AY opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.23 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -669.23%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

