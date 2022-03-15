LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,693 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in WesBanco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in WesBanco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in WesBanco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

