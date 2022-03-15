LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSCC. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.41. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $93.33 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.