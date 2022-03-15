LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 104,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $54.73.

