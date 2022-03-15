LPL Financial LLC Sells 14,443 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

GBCI opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.52. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

